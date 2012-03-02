UPDATE 1-BHP Billiton to move trading to Singapore-sources

By Jacqueline Cowhig and Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - BHP Billiton, one of the world’s biggest mining houses, is moving its marketing and trading hub from The Hague to Singapore, industry sources said.

“We currently have a consultation process underway about the closure of the Hague Office,” a BHP Billiton spokesman said, but declined to comment further.

“All the traders and staff in The Hague will be moved to Singapore but quite a few people don’t want to or can’t relocate,” one industry source said.

The mining major is the latest commodity firm to relocate the centre of its trading or sales to Singapore because of its proximity to growing Asian markets and tax advantages, industry sources said.

BHPB has offices already in Basel, Antwerp and large marketing and trading teams in Singapore handling energy coal, coking coal, iron ore and non-ferrous metals.

Several years ago the company moved some of their operations including freight to Basel in Switzerland.