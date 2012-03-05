FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on March 5
#Credit Markets
March 5, 2012 / 7:20 AM / 6 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 5

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

TRAIN CRASH

President Bronislaw Komorowski announced a two-day national mourning period on Sunday for the 16 people killed in a head-on collision of two trains in Poland’s worst rail accident in more than two decades.

PKO BP

Poland’s top lender, reports better-than-expected 18 percent rise in net earnings in 2011 despite a slow down in the final three months after a strong performance in the first three quarters.

The state-controlled bank said on Monday its profit rose to 3.81 billion zlotys ($1.2 billion) compared to 3.76 billion expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

GTC

The long-time supervisory board chairman of GTC resigned after the Warsaw-listed real-estate developer posted a worse-than-expected 2011 net loss caused because of further write-offs on its portfolio.

ALIOR

The bank has hired JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Barclays Capital to organise its initial public offer, writes Rzeczpospolita, without citing its sources.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

