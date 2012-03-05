FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Total buys 40-pct stake in Yemen's Block 3
March 5, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 6 years ago

Total buys 40-pct stake in Yemen's Block 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 5 (Reuters) - Total said on Monday it had acquired a 40-percent stake in Yemen’s Block 3 exploration license, that the French major will operate.

The acquisition of the license, which covers an area of 2,954 square km in the eastern section of the Marib Basin, is still subject to the approval of Yemen’s minister of Oil and Mineral Resources.

Total’s partners will be Austria’s OMV, Czech MND and state-owned Yemen General Corporation for Oil and Gas (YGC).

Total’s production capacity in Yemen reached 86,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2011.

Reporting By Muriel Boselli, editing by William Hardy

