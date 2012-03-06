Noble says to get Aus $412 mln in Gloucester merger

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed commodity trader Noble Group will vote all of its shares in Australia’s Gloucester Coal Limited in favour of a merger with Yancoal Australia Limited and will get 412 million Australian dollars under the merger terms, the company said on Tuesday.

On completion of the merger, Yancoal is expected to be the largest independent listed Australian coal miner, Noble said.

Noble Group will own approximately 13.2 percent of Yancoal and William Randall, Noble director and Head of Hard Commodities, will join the Yancoal board of directors. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; editing by Keiron Henderson)