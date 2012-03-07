Poland - Factors to Watch on March 7

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RATES

The central bank holds its monthly sitting to decide whether to change interest rates. All 30 analysts polled by Reuters expect borrowing costs to remain unchanged, with the main rate at 4.5 percent.

POLL

The ruling Civic Platform is backed by 29 percent of Poles, up a point from the previous reading, while the rightist opposition Law and Justice party can count on the support of 22 percent, down four points, according to a TNS OBOP poll in Gazeta Wyborcza.

ENEA

It would be logical for the utility to team up with refiners PKN Orlen or Lotos in shale gas exploration, but no decision has been made so far, Chief Executive Maciej Owczarek tells Parkiet.

