UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on March 12

BUCHAREST, March 12 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

INFLATION, FOREIGN TRADE DATA

The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade data for January and inflation data for February at 0800 GMT.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 1 billion lei ($301.20 million) in one-year treasury bills.

COLD SNAP UNDERMINES ROMANIA‘S SLOW RECOVERY

Romania’s economy may suffer its second consecutive quarterly contraction in the first quarter of 2012, dragged into recession by freezing temperatures and heavy snow which hit output, Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Friday.

ROMANIA PRELIM BUDGET DEFICIT AT 0.3 PCT/GDP

Romania is expected to have recorded a budget deficit of around 2 billion lei ($609.33 million) at the end of February, deputy Finance Minister Gheorghe Gherghina quoting preliminary data said on Friday.

FOREIGN DEBT

Romania will likely tap international debt markets again in the second part of the year, Finance Minister Bogdan Dragoi said on Friday, after it priced a $750 million reopening of its 10-year bond last month.

ROMANIAN IND OUTPUT UP 0.6 PCT M/M IN JAN

Romania’s adjusted industrial output edged up 0.6 percent up in January after staying flat a month earlier and was up 2.0 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

CEE MARKETS

The Polish zloty briefly hit a 7-month high versus the euro on Friday propelled by upbeat U.S. jobs data, but analysts worry that the rally that has seen the currency gain nearly 10 percent this year may be running out of steam.

TRANSELECTRICA

The government could approve the prospect for listing a 15 percent stake in power grid operator Transelectrica this week, market sources said. Ziarul Financiar

