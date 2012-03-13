Poland - Factors to Watch on March 13

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
The European Union’s largest coking coal producer posts a better-than-expected rise of its 2011 net profit.
Poland should not be expected to cut interest rates soon as the economy is growing at a decent rate and inflation is not easing as fast as the rate council would expect it to, central bank Governor Marek Belka is quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.
Europe’s No. 2 copper producer is considering further expansion abroad and is in talks with China Minmetals and Sumitomo about possible cooperation, writes Dziennik, without citing sources.
