Poland - Factors to Watch on March 13

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

JSW

The European Union’s largest coking coal producer posts a better-than-expected rise of its 2011 net profit.

RATES

Poland should not be expected to cut interest rates soon as the economy is growing at a decent rate and inflation is not easing as fast as the rate council would expect it to, central bank Governor Marek Belka is quoted as saying by Rzeczpospolita.

KGHM

Europe’s No. 2 copper producer is considering further expansion abroad and is in talks with China Minmetals and Sumitomo about possible cooperation, writes Dziennik, without citing sources.

