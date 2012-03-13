Italian stocks - Factors to watch on March 13

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The biggest shareholder in Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena may look to sell a chunk of the world’s oldest bank in the market if it cannot find a buyer before a March 15 deadline, sources close to the situation said on Monday.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The bank’s 2011 results will be good and solid, the group’s CEO Enrico Cucchiani said on Monday. He said the bank’s lending policy would be “expansive but responsible” after the ECB’s 3-year operation and the reduction of the BTP-Bund spread.

UNICREDIT

Alberto Cribiore, vice chairman of Citi and a former top manager at Merrill Lynch, is on the short list of candidates for the position of chairman at UniCredit, MF said.

Abu Dhabi sovereign fund Aabar is interested in a position of vice chairman at the bank when the new board is appointed, Il Messaggero said.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL, PREMAFIN

Insurance regulator ISVAP has told Fondiaria management the group needs a capital increase of at least 1 billion euros, Il Messaggero said.

The CEO of Intesa Sanpaolo, a creditor bank of Fondiaria parent Premafin, said the plan to rescue Fondiaria proposed by two private equity funds Palladio and Sator should be evaluated, La Repubblica said, citing the CEO.

