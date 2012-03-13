Snam has accord with consortium bidding for E.ON gas grid

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - The Chief Executive of Italian gas grid operator Snam said on Tuesday Belgian gas company Fluxys is in the running with a consortium for the gas transport network of German group E.ON.

“We have an accord with that consortium,” Carlo Malacarne said.

The E.ON network is deemed of high strategic importance for countries such as France, Belgium and Italy seeking to secure gas supply from Russia as the Nord Stream pipeline under development would directly connect Russia to Germany.

In January Snam and Fluxys signed an agreement to assess joint initiatives to develop gas infrastructure projects in Europe. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)