Poland - Factors to Watch on March 14
March 14, 2012 / 6:55 AM / 6 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on March 14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PGE

Poland’s top utility proposes a record dividend of 2.5 billion zlotys ($790 million) after posting a slightly better-than-expected rise in its 2011 net profit.

EM&F

The price offered by Penta to buy up to 40 percent of the retail group is too low, a fund manager at Pioneer Pekao Investment Management, one of its top investors, is quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu.

BOND TENDER

Poland’s finance ministry to offer 2.0-4.0 billion zlotys in bonds maturing in January 2014, with results of the tender expected at 1100.

BANK HANDLOWY

The Polish unit of Citigroup plans a dividend payout of 361 million zlotys, or 2.76 zlotys per share.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

