UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on March 14

BUCHAREST, March 14 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

ROMANIA SEEKS UP TO $64 MLN FOR TRANSELECTRICA STAKE

Romania set a price range for the listing of a 15 percent stake in power grid operator Transelectrica at 14.9-19.2 lei per share, the company said on Tuesday.

* The offer will start at the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Wednesday and end on March 27.

ROMANIA C/A DEFICIT NARROWS 73 PCT Y/Y IN JAN

Romania’s current account deficit narrowed 73.4 percent on the year to 37 million euros ($48.62 million)in January, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

The Polish zloty fell 0.3 percent against the euro on Tuesday after a much worse-than-expected current account reading for January, while the Hungarian forint reacted little to an EU decision to suspend aid to Hungary from 2013 for failing to control its budget deficit.

LOCAL ELECTIONS

Romania’s centrist coalition government decided on Tuesday an election for local administration will take place on June 10.

2012 INFLATION

Inflation will remain at around 3 percent in 2012, central bank adviser Adrian Vasilescu said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

FORD

The government decided to cut to 75 million euros ($98.32 million) the state-aid provided for American carmaker Ford for its investments in Romania from a previous 143 million euros. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 9

NOTE- For a diary of forthcoming Romanian events, double click, and a calendar of east European economic indicators, see.