Poland - Factors to Watch on March 15

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

PZU

Eastern Europe’s biggest listed insurer reports a 4-percent fall in 2011 earnings, roughly in line with consensus, as losses on equity investments erased gains elsewhere.

TPSA

France Telecom is considering selling the struggling fixed-line arm of Polish unit TPSA focus on the mobile business, Parkiet quotes unnamed sources as saying.

SHALE GAS

Polish geological institute PIG estimates Poland’s shale gas deposits at 2.6 billion cubic metres, or around half of what the American agency EIA had predicted, Parkiet writes.

PGNIG, PGE

State-controlled gas group PGNiG could end up buying utility Energa if a court upholds the competition watchdog’s rejection of its purchase by Poland’s top utility PGE, Puls Biznesu writes, without naming its sources.

NETIA

Poland’s No. 2 phone operator expects its sales to grow by a third in 2012 and its core profit by half after purchasing several smaller rivals.

EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will spend up to 600 million euros on investments in Poland compared to 900 million last year, its head Thomas Mirow tells Rzeczpospolita.

