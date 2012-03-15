FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's KOSEP buys Colombian coal at $88.50/T
March 15, 2012

S.Korea's KOSEP buys Colombian coal at $88.50/T

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - South Korean state utility Korea South East Power Co Limited has bought six capesize coal cargoes after its first Colombian-only coal tender, traders participating in the tender said.

KOSEP awarded three cargoes to EDF Trading and three to Swiss-based trader Gunvor at an FOB price of around $88.50 a tonne, they said.

The significance of this tender, among numerous Korean tenders, is that it highlights how Colombian coal is now priced competitively in Asia markets and undercutting other origins, a trend which is likely to continue this year.

KOSEP will use its own ships to import the coal.

