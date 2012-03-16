Poland - Factors to Watch on March 16

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office releases wage growth and employment data for February. Analysts polled by Reuters expect wages to grow 5.6 percent year-on-year. (1300)

CHINA INVESTMENT CORP

China’s $410 billion sovereign wealth fund has signed a deal with Poland’s foreign investment body PAIiIZ that could see it snap up assets in the European Union’s largest eastern member in the coming years.

