Total, partners begin Gulf of Thailand production
#Energy
April 23, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

Total, partners begin Gulf of Thailand production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 23 (Reuters) - Total on Monday announced the beginning of production from a gas and condensate field in the Gulf of Thailand, boosting the French oil group’s production capacity in Thailand by 50 percent.

Total owns about a third of the Greater Bongkot South field which it operates through the Bongkot joint venture that also includes PTTEP with 44.45 percent and BG Group with 22.22 percent.

“After the recent successful start-up of Pazflor and Usan, in Angola and Nigeria respectively, this development is a new milestone in the implementation of Total’s growth strategy,” Jean-Marie Guillermou, senior vice president of Exploration and Production said in a statement.

The platform has capacity of 350 million cubic feet of gas per day and 15,000 barrels of condensate per day.

