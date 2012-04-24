FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on April 24
April 24, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on April 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

RETIREMENT AGE

Nearly 77 percent of Poles aged 18-30 disapprove of Warsaw’s plans to gradually raise retirement age to 67 years, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna says, adding 69 percent in this age group would still be willing to support the project if offered more jobs and higher wages.

HIGHER Q4 GDP

Poland’s statistics office revised upwards the country’s Q4 2011 gross domestic product growth to 4.4 percent year-on-year from 4.3 percent seen before, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

CHEMICAL SECTOR

U.S. giant Dow Chemical is among companies interested in buying Zachem, a unit of Poland’s state-owned chemical producer Ciech, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna writes.

PBG

Builder PBG will report lower 2011 results when it publishes its annual report on Apr.30 than the 206.5 million zlotys ($64.33 million) the company netted in the four quarters of last year, Parkiet wrote citing two independent sources.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

