FX COLUMN-Tight ranges do forex market no favours

- Neal Kimberley is an FX market analyst for Reuters. The opinions expressed are his own -

By Neal Kimberley

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - For hedge funds looking for volatility, an Apple a day might keep profits healthy, but this leaves big banks’ foreign exchange desks facing thinner pickings in a market where volumes are flat and trading ranges tight.

Since the beginning of February, Apple shares have traded up from $455 a share to $644 and down to $555 before rebounding to Friday’s $603 close in New York. In the same period, the euro has traded between $1.2970 and $1.3485 - less exciting and potentially far less profitable.

Hedge funds looking to trade the euro zone periphery’s woes directly might think a play on the Spanish IBEX stock index , which slid for a month until April 23 before picking up, offers more potential than a punt on euro/dollar.

At the same time, hedge funds’ cost of doing business in the $4-5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market has been rising.

In generally tighter credit conditions, banks are looking to charge more for credit to third parties.

For hedge funds this shows up in slightly higher prime brokerage costs, the fees paid by hedge funds to their credit providers and deal processors.

Additionally, institutional investors such as pension funds and insurance companies, who increasingly dominate the investing side of the hedge fund industry, want to place capital in funds with chief compliance officers and chief financial officers and where there are staff to reconcile and process trades.

That all adds to the hedge funds’ cost base, and makes the highly commoditised foreign exchange markets even less attractive as a place to allocate capital for proprietary trades.

In response, hedge funds are, at least temporarily, switching out of FX, central bank sources say.

But this spells problems for the banks , which have sought to compensate for the ever tighter margins in the transparently priced foreign exchange markets by aiming to maximise volumes.

Pile it high, sell it cheap only works if someone is buying.

People are buying but volumes are essentially drifting.

Settlement system CLS settled an average daily value of $5.07 trillion in March, up from $4.68 trillion in February, but down from September’s record $5.21 trillion.

Banks’ foreign exchange models have other problems too.

In January, CLS raised the fees it charges for processing trades, adding to the banks’ costs.

Regulatory considerations mean banks have to expand cost centre risk management departments to accommodate a variety of compliance scenarios, many of which will never materialise.

The Basel III global accord will phase in stringent new capital rules for banks from next year.

The emphasis will therefore be even more on returns, and taking a sliver of profit on a foreign exchange deal quoted to the fifth decimal place, might not fit the bill.

SALARY STRUCTURES

The erosion of the bonus culture led banks to lock in “rainmakers” who bring in clients and deals through higher basic salaries, adding to the fixed cost base.

Those banks who termed basic salary rises as supplements, rather than permanent increases, may be able claw back some of the wage hike.

Those who did not may opt to cut headcount.

Of course, banks seek to adapt and as any FX sales person currently looking for a job will know, potential employers want sales people with an address book of real money contacts, who have an interest in foreign exchange to mirror trades in other assets.

As one trader put it, having overfished one part of the ocean through tighter spreads, the trawlers all head to a different part of the sea in search of a good catch.

The danger is they all end up in the same barren water. (Additional reporting by Nia Williams, editing by Nigel Stephenson)