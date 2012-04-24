Price thoughts for Finland's USD bond set at MS+2bp area

LONDON, April 24 (IFR) - Banks managing Finland’s upcoming US dollar deal have set initial price thoughts in the area of mid-swaps +2bp, one of the leads on the transaction told IFR on Tuesday.

Earlier, Finland, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to lead manage the 5-year benchmark bond.

The bond will be in Reg S/144a format and will be launched and priced on Wednesday, subject to market conditions, leads on the deal said.

Finland was last in the US dollar bond market in benchmark size in March 2011, when it issued a USD2bn five-year deal at mid-swaps -4bp. (Reporting By Josie Cox)