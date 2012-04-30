Seat PG says Lighthouse bondholders to own 88 pct

MILAN, April 30 (Reuters) - Italian yellow pages publisher Seat Pagine Gialle said on Monday its board approved a restructuring plan that will give the Lighthouse bondholder group an 88 percent stake in the company.

The 1.2 billion-euro debt swap hands control of the company to the bondholder group, all but wiping out private equity and stock market investors.

Seat Pagine Gialle also said it sees revenue falling 4 percent in 2012 and confirmed its 2015 business plan targets on Monday.