Rautaruukki to buy Severstal coke, iron pellets
#Basic Materials
May 2, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

Rautaruukki to buy Severstal coke, iron pellets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - Finnish steelmaker Rautaruukki said on Wednesday it signed a deal to buy coking coal and iron pellets from Russia’s Severstal, aiming to diversify its suppliers and ensure stable availability and prices of raw materials.

Rautaruukki currently buys most of its iron pellets from Swedish company LKAB and coking coal from the United States, Canada and Australia. The new three-year contract with Severstal will help expand its supplier base, Rautaruukki said.

The company recently said it would cut costs in its construction unit after swinging to an adjusted operating loss in the first quarter.

Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter

