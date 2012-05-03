Italy - Factors to watch on May 3

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.

PUBLIC FINANCES

Italy posted a state sector budget defict of around 2.3 billion euros in April, narrowing sharply from a deficit of 8.8 billion euros in the same month last year, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

FINMECCANICA

Core profit at Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica dropped 20 percent on Thursday on the back of weaker defence electronics activities and the deconsolidation of its Ansaldo Energia power unit. [ID:nWEA0132}

FIAT

Italy’s new car sales dropped a worse-than-expected 17.9 percent in April from the same month a year ago, continuing a trend of dire figures as the country feels the squeeze from austerity measures aimed at reining in its deficit.

Chrysler Group LLC’s success in increasing auto sales this year will cause four of its North American assembly plants to forego the normal two-week summer shutdown this year, the company said on Wednesday.

UNIPOL, FONDIARIA SAI, MEDIOBANCA , PREMAFIN

* Italy’s antitrust meets on Thursday to evaluate planned Fondiaria SAI-Unipol integration.

The antitrust authority is ready to lift the suspension of the merger plan, daily Il Messaggero said on Thursday, without giving more details.

Top Italian investment bank Mediobanca and insurer Unipol said on Wednesday they are ready to take whatever steps are needed, including selling share stakes, to win approval from the antitrust regulator for a merger of Unipol and Fondiaria-SAI.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

* Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup named Giuseppe Rotelli, the group’s largest shareholder with about 16 percent, deputy chairman at a board meeting on Wednesday, the company said in a statement, confirming what sources had told Reuters earlier.

Microsoft Italy CEO Pietro Scott Jovane seen as frontrunner to become CEO of RCS MediGroup, Il Sole 24 Ore says.

TELECOM ITALIA

* The board of Telco, the holding that controls Telecom Italia, is to meet later on Thursday to approve a 600 million euro capital hike as part of a deal to reschedule 3.4 billion euros of debt, La Repubblica says.

