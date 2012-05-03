Romania - Factors to watch on May 3

BUCHAREST, May 3 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.

PPI DATA

The National Statistics Board will release producer prices data for March at 0700 GMT.

ROMANIA SAYS TO STICK TO IMF-AGREED DEFICIT TARGET

Romania will stick to a fiscal deficit target of under 3 percent of gross domestic product agreed with the International Monetary Fund even as it raises public sector wages, easing previous austerity measures, the designated finance minister was quoted as saying on Wednesday.

VOLATILE POLITICS KEEP ROMANIA CENTRAL BANK ON HOLD

Romania’s central bank shied away from cutting interest rates on Wednesday after a government collapse raised doubts about an IMF standby loan deal and sent the leu currency tumbling.

ROMANIA APRIL FX RESERVES EDGE DOWN TO 34.3 BLN EUROS

The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell slightly by 268 million euros ($354.43 million) on the month to 34.3 billion euros at the end of April, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN ROMANIA

CEE MARKETS

The leu rebounded from a record low on Wednesday after Romania’s prime minister designate unveiled his new cabinet, reassuring cautious investors and raising hopes the country will stick to an IMF-led standby aid deal.

