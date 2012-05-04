UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on May 4

(Adds press digest)

ROMANIA PPI UP 5.8 PCT Y/Y IN MARCH

Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 5.8 percent on the year in March and were up 1.0 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Thursday.

ROMANIA SHUTS DOWN NUCLEAR REACTOR FOR MAINTENANCE

Romania’s sole nuclear power plant on the river Danube will shut down its first reactor from May 4 for maintenance, its operator Nuclearelectrica said.

CEE MARKETS

Currencies in emerging Europe gave up ground on Thursday after official interest rates stayed on hold in the Czech Republic and the euro zone, while comments by the European Central Bank cooled expectations that it would ease any further.

CEE FX SEEN GAINING IF EUROPE ESCAPES RECESSION

Currencies in the European Union’s emerging economies are expected to extend gains in the next 12 months if the euro zone debt crisis does not drag their Western export markets into recession, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

GOVERNING PROGRAMME

Prime Minister Designate Victor Ponta filed the governing programme of its proposed cabinet to parliament on Thursday.

PRIVATISATIONS

Florin Vladan, head of the economy ministry’s privatisation department said he does not see yet a clear position of the new government on continuing the listings and privatisations plans previously agreed with the IMF. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5

