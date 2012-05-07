FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 7
May 7, 2012 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TRAKCJA-TILTRA

The chief executive of builder Trakcja-Tiltra Maciej Radziwill told daily Rzeczpospolita he may soon leave the management board after over 10 years at its helm.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Krzysztof Walenczak, former deputy treasury minister, has been appointed by Societe Generale as managing director for Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

