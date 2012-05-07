UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on May 7

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Monday.

GOVERNMENT

* Romania’s parliament holds meeting on Monday from 1300 GMT to vote on the backing of a new leftist government lead by Prime Minister-designate Victor Ponta.

* Ponta said the Social Liberal Union already has 231 members in parliament, the number needed for the government to win parliament backing.

The government is also expected to be backed by the National Union for Romania Progress (UNPR) and minorities parliament members. Adevarul, Page 3

AVERAGE WAGE

The National Statistics Board will release average wage data for March.

DEBT AUCTION

Romania’s finance ministry tenders 750 million lei ($223.26 million) in one-year treasury bills.

ROMANIA SEALS DEAL WITH IMF TO RAISE PUBLIC WAGES

Romania has sealed an agreement with international lenders to restore public wages to their previous levels, a senior official said, as part of the government’s efforts to ease an unpopular austerity programme.

CENTRAL EUROPE WALKS AUSTERITY TIGHTROPE

When Romania’s government cut salaries by a quarter in 1931, it collapsed and the country ran through 22 different cabinets in a decade and slid into dictatorship and war.

ROMANIAN GOLD MINE PLAN WAITS ON NEW GOVERNMENT

Canada’s Gabriel Resources, which wants to build Europe’s biggest open cast gold mine in Romania, is hopeful the plan can withstand political turmoil and that a new government in Bucharest will be open to discussing its future.

ROMANIA PROMISES SHALE GAS, GOLD MINE RETHINKS

Romania’s new leftist government, expected to gain parliament’s backing on Monday, pledged a moratorium on shale gas exploration and will analyse whether to continue with Europe’s largest open-cast gold mine project.

CEE MARKETS

Emerging European currencies weakened against the euro on Friday, shrugging off weaker than expected U.S. jobs data, with the spectre of lengthy aid talks weighing on the Hungarian forint and a Polish interest rate decision seen as too close to call.

PETROM Q1 NET SEEN AT 1.08 BLN LEI

Romania’s top oil and gas company Petrom, controlled by Austria’s OMV, is seen posting a 28.6 percent rise in first-quarter net profit to 1.08 billion lei ($322.28 million).

ECONOMIC GROWTH

Romania’s economy can grow 1.5-2 percent this year, said Mihai Tanasescu, Romania’s representative to the IMF.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 19

