TABLE-Statoil Q1 results by division

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Below are Statoil's results for the three months to end-March (in billions of Norwegian crowns unless otherwise stated) Adjusted F'cast* Adjusted Q1 2012 Q1 2011 - Operating profit, total 59.2 53.4 47.2 - E&P Norway 47.1 44.7 39.4 - International E&P 7.0 5.3 5.1 - Marketing processing&renewable 4.6 2.8 2.7 - Fuel & retail 0.3 0.4 0.3 - Other 0.2 n/a -0.4 NOTES: - Full name of Norway's biggest oil and gas producer is Statoil ASA. - (*) Forecast based on Reuters poll of 18 analysts. (Reporting by Henrik Stølen)