#Energy
May 8, 2012 / 5:47 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Statoil Q1 results by division

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 8 (Reuters) - Below are Statoil's results
for the three months to end-March (in billions of Norwegian
crowns unless otherwise stated)     	
                               Adjusted     F'cast*    Adjusted 
 	
                              Q1 2012                 Q1 2011   
 	
 - Operating profit, total       59.2       53.4         47.2   	
 - E&P Norway                    47.1       44.7         39.4   
 	
 - International E&P              7.0        5.3          5.1   	
 - Marketing processing&renewable 4.6        2.8          2.7   
 	
 - Fuel & retail                  0.3        0.4          0.3  	
 - Other                          0.2        n/a         -0.4  	
 	
NOTES: 	
    - Full name of Norway's biggest oil and gas producer is 	
Statoil ASA.       	
    - (*) Forecast based on Reuters poll of 18 	
analysts. 	
	
 (Reporting by Henrik Stølen)

