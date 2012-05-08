Poland - Factors to Watch on May 8

WARSAW, May 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

LOTOS

The refiner posts a smaller-than-expected decline in its first-quarter net profit thanks to results in the upstream segment.

BRE BANK

The Polish unit of German lender Commerzbank, reports a better-than-expected 44 percent rise in first-quarter earnings thanks to tight cost control and income from interest-bearing products.

PRIVATISATION

Privatisation revenues amounted to 3.12 billion zlotys in the first four months of the year, compared to 10 billion planned for all of 2012, daily Rzeczpospolita writes.

POWER SHORTAGES

The energy regulator warned in a report that Poland may be hit by power blackouts after 2015 if utilities fail to renovate old production blocks and modernise distribution networks, daily Parkiet wrote.

EMPIK MEDIA & FASHION

Czech private equity group Penta Investments and Eastbridge fund may go ahead with a $134 million bid for Polish retailer even if they do not reach their minimum goal, after another investor started to raise its stake. <ID:nL5E8G7ELQ>

