Bank of Finland wants limits on risky mortgage lending

HELSINKI, May 8 (Reuters) - Finnish authorities should be granted authority to limit risky lending to a maximum, the Bank of Finland said on Tuesday, citing the growing number of Finns with large housing debts.

The bank did not propose any figures for a formal limit, but referred to the existing non-binding recommendation given by the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority of a 90 percent loan to value ratio for home mortgages.

The central bank’s deputy governor Pentti Hakkarainen warned that Finnish households may be overextending themselves due to low interest rates, and urged the government to keep an eye on housing loans to ensure the banking sector stays healthy.

“The risks to the Finnish financial system must be addressed before they have time to grow too large,” said Hakkarainen.

“A rise in interest rates and growth in unemployment could trigger risks that would threaten the development of the entire national economy.”

In a European context, Finnish household debt is at a median level, although it has grown steadily for over a decade. At the same time, the current account has shifted into deficit.

The structure of the economy is currently healthy and the risks posed on the economy are largely external, the bank said. Although macroeconomic shocks like a wider European debt crisis could change the situation quickly.

The bank said the banking sector’s capital adequacy position is strong, with their funds comprised mostly of core Tier 1 capital, but noted a decline in credit institutions’ combined ratios.

The value of non-performing loans has risen from zero figures in the first decade of the century, but are still at a low and steady state.

He also called on the government, which has promised to cut fiscal spending but is also looking for ways to secure growth, to take a tough stance against banks in the event of trouble.

“Providing support to non-viable banks burdens the public finances, keeps the banking system vulnerable and distorts the competition between healthy and weak banks,” he said. (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)