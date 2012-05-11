FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 11
May 11, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 11

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, May 11 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

TVN

The media group swung to a larger-than-expected net profit in the first quarter on Friday, as stronger zloty reduced the value of its euro-denominated debt and the broadcaster ceased to consolidate its loss-making pay-TV business.

SAMURAI BONDS

Poland priced its 25 billion yen ($312.70 million) retail Samurai bond issue at a coupon of 1.49 percent, or 100 basis points over yen swaps.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

