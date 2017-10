ACCRA, May 11 (Reuters) - West African miner Golden Star Resources said on Friday net income for the three months ended March rose 66 percent to $9.059 million compared to $5.455 million for the same period in 2011.

Revenues for the period increased by 12.5 percent to $131 million dollars from $116.5 million. (reporting by Christian Akorlie; editing by Mark John)