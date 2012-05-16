UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on May 16

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, May 16 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

CURRENT ACCOUNT

Romania’s central bank is expected to release March current account data.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

Romania’s leftist government holds weekly meeting from 0900 GMT.

ROMANIA SLIDES INTO RECESSION, GDP MISSES FORECASTS

The Romanian economy slid into recession in the first quarter this year and a modest expansion on the year was sharply below market expectations, a flash estimate by the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

CEE MARKETS

The Czech crown and Polish zloty fell to four-month lows on Tuesday and emerging European shares lost sharply after Greek government talks collapsed, raising risks in the euro zone, which is Central Europe’s main export market.

RECESSION HITS “PRETTY GRIM” EU STATES IN THE EAST

The Czech Republic’s economy shrank for the third quarter in a row and Romania fell back into recession from January to March, as the euro crisis and government austerity hammered domestic demand and squeezed exports across central and eastern Europe.

EUROPEAN FUNDS

Romania drew 173 million euros ($221.01 million) of EU funds in April. Ziarul Financiar, Page 1

HEALTH REFORM

A new bill to reform Romania’s healthcare system will be available for public debate from July, new Health Minister Vasile Cepoi said. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

FONDUL PROPRIETATEA

Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea recorded a loss of 1.5 million lei ($431,100) in the first quarter from a net profit of 14 million lei in the same period of last year. Ziarul Financiar, Page 2

EDUCATION MINISTER

Romania’s Education Minister Ioan Mang resigned on Tuesday and Liviu Pop, Minister for Social Dialogue was named interim education minister. Evenimentul Zilei, Page 11

