Italy - Factors to watch on May 17

EURO CRISIS

Clients of troubled Spanish bank Bankia, nationalized last week, have taken out over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion)from their accounts since last Wednesday, El Mundo newspaper reported on Thursday citing information from a board meeting held yesterday and seen by the paper.

Greece’s bank support fund will allocate 18 billion euros by next week to the country’s four biggest lenders as an interim recapitalisation, its head said on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank has stopped providing liquidity to some Greek banks as they have not been successfully recapitalised, the ECB said on Wednesday, confirming news earlier reported exclusively by Reuters.

A decision by Greece to leave Europe’s common currency zone would raise big questions about the impact on Spain, Italy and other euro zone countries with big debt loads that are undergoing structural reforms, the head of the World Bank said on Wednesday.

Italian Prime minister Mario Monti, French President Francois Hollande, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister David Cameron will hold a video conference on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s G-8, an Italian government source said on Wednesday.

Spain’s prime minister voiced concern on Wednesday about the state’s ability to finance itself as fears mounted over a spread of the euro zone debt crisis from Greece and a nationalised bank delayed publishing accounts amid talk of it needing more aid.

PRYSMIAN

* Prysmian, the world’s largest cable maker, expects to cut its debt by more than 20 percent this year as it lays the ground for acquisitions further down the line, the group’s Chief Financial Officer told Reuters in an interview

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

* Italian bank Monte dei Paschi is mulling a possible shrinking and then selling its Antonveneta unit, Il Messaggero said in an unsourced report. According to the paper, Monte dei Paschi has hired KPMG to help it sell around 200 of the existing 400 Antonveneta branches. BNP Paribas, which wanted to buy the whole of Antonveneta back in 2007, is interested, the paper said without quoting sources.

FINMECCANICA

Finmeccanica head Giuseppe Orsi, under pressure from a graft investigation and anarchist threats, denied press reports of a power struggle at the top of the loss-making defence company that he is seeking to turn around.

Italian aerospace group Avio, 14-percent owned by Finmeccanica, said on Wednesday it had filed to list its ordinary shares on the Milan bourse.

ENEL

Moody’s said on Wednesday it had downgraded Enel to Baa1 with a stable outlook. The downgrade reflects the relatively weak 2011 credit metrics and Moody’s expectation that the company’s financial profile will be unlikely to recover in 2012-13 and possibly beyond.

SNAM

Cassa Depositi e Presiti CEO Giovanni Gorno Tempini says the impact of CDP’s purchase of a core stake in Snam will be neutral with regards’ to CDP’s plans to finance infrastructure project in Italy, he told Corriere della Sera in an interview on Thursday.

Italian gas transport group Snam and Belgium’s gas company Fluxys said on Wednesday they had reached an agreement to buy the 15.09 percent stake of German utility E.ON in Interconnector (UK).

FIAT

Roughly one-third of Italy’s 2,250 car dealerships risk closing their doors by the end of this year, trade group Federauto’s chairman said at an annual dealers’ convention on Wednesday, as Italy enters its fifth year of declining car sales.

FONDIARIA SAI, UNIPOL

Private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator said on Wednesday they had extended the deadline for their offer for insurer Fondiaria to May 18. The Fondiaria board is due to meet on May 17 to discuss the offer. The funds’ offer is a rival bid to the one of insurer Unipol.

RCS MEDIAGROUP

Pietro Scott Jovane, CEO of the Italian unit of Microsoft, was in pole position to take over as chief executive of Italian media company RCS MediaGroup, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

