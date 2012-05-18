FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland - Factors to Watch on May 18
#Credit Markets
May 18, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on May 18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland’s statistics office releases wages and employment data for April at 1200 GMT. Analysts polled by Reuters expect readings to stand at an annual 3.95 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

LOT, TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkish Airlines has doubts regarding the potential purchase of Polish airlines LOT - some voices in the Turkish firm’s supervisory board suggests that it might be better for the airline to grow organically, daily Rzeczpospolita reported without citing its sources.

TALANX, MEIJI YASUDA

German insurance group Talanx and Japan’s insurer Meiji Yasuda Life cleared all conditions needed to take over a Polish group TU Europa, the two said in a statement published in a local daily Parkiet.

CEE MONEY

Poland’s staunch opposition to stronger European Union commitments on climate change has won it few friends and could hurt it in talks over the next allocation of the funds that have underpinned the country’s robust economic growth.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX

