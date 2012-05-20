FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kuwait says April crude output averaged 3 mln bpd
May 20, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

Kuwait says April crude output averaged 3 mln bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANAMA, May 20 (Reuters) - Kuwait produced on average 3 million barrels per day of crude oil in April, the head of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said on Sunday, adding that $100 per barrel of oil is a reasonable price for producers and consumers.

KPC Chief Executive Officer Farouk al-Zanki said at an industry conference in Manama that “around 100 dollars (a barrel) should be reasonable for producers and consumers.”

He also said that Kuwait’s total April output of 3 million bpd includes production from a neutral zone shared with Saudi Arabia.

Asked about the steam flood project with U.S. major Chevron Corp at the al-Wafra field, Zanki said plans to go into full field development had not yet been finalized.

“Al-Wafra is still under pilot, we have not finalized its success yet, so it’s experimenting,” he said.

