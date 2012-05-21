Premafin to ask shareholders to delay meeting

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Premafin will ask shareholders to postpone their meeting on Monday slated to approve a capital increase for a planned merger with Unipol, after parties failed to agree on merger terms over the weekend.

In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a complex deal brokered by top investment bank Mediobanca to rescue loss-making Fondiaria-SAI in a four-way merger involving Fondiaria parent Premafin and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.

Monday’s delay is necessary to give Premafin, Unipol and Fondiaria more time to come to an agreement on merger terms. Fondiaria on Friday proposed giving Unipol a 61 percent stake in the new merged company. Unipol had previously said it wanted some 67 percent of the new insurance group. .

Premafin said late on Sunday it called a board meeting for Monday at 0730 GMT to approve a plan to ask shareholders for the delay. The shareholders’ meeting must also approve the loss-making holding company’s 2011 accounts.

The Unipol offer involves three capital increases designed to help bring Fondiaria’s solvency ratios back to legally required levels. Fondiaria posted a loss of more than 1 billion euros last year partly due to the financial crisis.

Mediobanca is also a creditor of Fondiaria-SAI. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)