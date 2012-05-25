Italy - Factors to watch on May 25

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALY GOVERNMENT

Greece will probably remain in the euro zone, Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Thursday, but demands made of Greece by its partners had been unrealistic and far reaching economic reform could take decades to achieve.

EDISON

Italy’s second-largest utility said it earned a capital gain of around 80 million euros from a transaction related to the reorganization of its Edipower unit. On Thursday, France’s EDF took sole control of Edison after a long-running battle.

Following the agreement concerning Edison’s share reorganisation, Massimiliano Masi has resigned as Edison Chief Financial Officer, Edison said in a statement. His office is temporary taken up by CEO Bruno Lescoeur.

FIAT

Fiat Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said there is a “better than 50 percent chance” that it will increase its stake in Chrysler Group LLC in July. Fiat has an option to buy a roughly 3 percent stake in Chrysler from the retiree healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto Workers union beginning in July.

BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank said vice-director general Nicola Romito resigned “to pursue other professional opportunities.”

BANKS Italy held its first talks with Swiss officials on Thursday in Rome on the possibility of retroactively taxing undeclared funds Italians have stashed in Switzerland, the Finance Ministry said.

UNIPOL,, FONDIARIA

Italian insurance regulator ISVAP has given an initial positive assessment of plans by Unipol to merge with troubled peer Fondiaria-SAI, according to letter sent by Italian market watchdog Consob to Unipol.

According to the letter, which Unipol made public on Thursday, ISVAP said the transaction would allow the companies involved to satisfy solvency requirements in the 2012-2015 period.

Fondiaria renewed its availability to discuss an alternative plan of a three-way merger without Premafin, according to its proposal released on Thursday.

