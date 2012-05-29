Italy - Factors to watch on May 29

(Adds more factors) The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

EUROZONE CRISIS

Spanish 10-year borrowing costs neared the 7 percent danger level and Bankia shares hit record lows on Monday after the government, struggling to sort out its finances, proposed putting sovereign debt into the struggling lender.

GOVERNMENT DEBT

Italy sells 8.5 billion euros of 6-month BOTs on Tuesday.

ENI, SNAM RETE GAS

Starting of court hearing on request for special administration of Eni’s unit Agip Kco in Kazakhstan.

*Italy’s antitrust body is looking into Snam’s holding of distribution unit Italgas in light of the planned acquisition by state-backed Cassa Deposity e Prestiti of a controlling stake in Snam, Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

INTESA SANPAOLO

The leading foundation shareholders called on Monday for sobriety in setting management pay at the bank.

* The bank’s supervisory board chairman Giovanni Bazoli and management board chairman Andrea Beltratti told a shareholder meeting on Monday they had decided to cut their salary by a third. The bank also told its AGM that it had used just below 40 percent of 36 billion euros in cheap European Central Bank loans to buy Italian bonds.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................