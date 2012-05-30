Poland - Factors to Watch on May 30

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

PGE

Poland’s top utility PGE will not sell its telecom unit Exatel, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

PEP

Polish wind and biomass energy producer PEP has been put up for sale, three sources close to the talks told Reuters, with foreign rivals and local utilities PGE and Enea likely to be interested in the $140 million company.

KGHM

Poland, which holds a 32-percent stake in Europe’s no.2 copper producer, wants a 2011 dividend of 4.8 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) versus the 3.4 billion proposed by the management, the Parkiet daily reported without quoting any sources.

PGNiG

The Polish gas monopoly plans to float two of its subsidiaries on the Warsaw bourse, one of them being its drilling company PGNiG Poszukiwania, PGNiG CEO Grazyna Piotrowska-Oliwa told daily Parkiet.

TK TELEKOM

Telecoms company Hawe said it would team up with IT Polpager - linked to Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak - in the race for Polish railways’ telecoms arm TK Telekom.

