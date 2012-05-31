Poland - Factors to Watch on May 31

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
Citigroup’s chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita that he has no intention of selling its Polish unit.
Poland releases its first-quarter gross domestic product growth data. Economists expect the economy to have grown by 3.5 percent, less than in the previous quarter. (0800)
The head of Poland’s top utility says a higher dividend pushed through by the state treasury meant it could no longer pursue a 7.5-billion zlotys takeover of smaller state-owned peer Energa.
The utility will consider bidding for local wind and biomass energy producer PEP if it is put up for sale.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.3959 Polish zlotys)