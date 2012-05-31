Poland - Factors to Watch on May 31

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

BANK HANDLOWY

Citigroup’s chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita that he has no intention of selling its Polish unit.

GDP

Poland releases its first-quarter gross domestic product growth data. Economists expect the economy to have grown by 3.5 percent, less than in the previous quarter. (0800)

PGE

The head of Poland’s top utility says a higher dividend pushed through by the state treasury meant it could no longer pursue a 7.5-billion zlotys takeover of smaller state-owned peer Energa.

ENEA

The utility will consider bidding for local wind and biomass energy producer PEP if it is put up for sale.

