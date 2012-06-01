Italy - Factors to watch on June 1

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.

ITALY CRISIS

The European Central Bank could use a range of tools if called on to calm markets and is prepared to act if needed, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told the Financial Times.

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI

Europe’s third-largest insurer, called an extraordinary board meeting on Saturday to discuss organizational structure, compensation and company performance, it said.

The meeting would call into question the role of Chief Executive Giovanni Perissinotto, people familiar with the matter said.

ENI

Eni, which has been receiving payments in oil from Iran for debts, is reworking the deal and is unlikely to import crude in July after European Union sanctions on Tehran take effect, market sources said on Thursday.

Three arab funds may be interested in a 3.4 percent stake in ENI that CDP will place on the market, Il Sole 24 Ore said on Thursday without citing its sources.

PIRELLI The world’s fifth-largest tyremaker said on Thursday it opened its first factory in Mexico, and that it will invest $300 million there up to 2015. The new factory is the group’s 22nd plant. It has an annual output of 400,000 units, and will produce mainly premium and high performance tyres.

FINMECCANICA

UBS raises Finmeccanica to “buy” from “neutral”

IMPREGILO, BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Massimo Ponzellini resigned on Thursday from his job as chairman of the Italian builder following his involvement in a probe into loans granted by Italian lender Banca Popolare di Milano which he left at the end of 2011.

PARMALAT

Shareholder funds, including Amber Capital and Labrusca Global Fund, criticised on Thursday the group’s announced acquisition of Lactalis American Group at the annual shareholder meeting in Parma which approved the 2011 balance sheet and renewed the board.

