Maersk says new drill job its highest day rate ever
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Maersk says new drill job its highest day rate ever

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 4 (Reuters) - Maersk Drilling, a unit of Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk, said on Monday that a new $610 million Gulf of Mexico drilling contract was at the highest daily rates it has ever had for a rig.

The three-year contract for a job starting in 2014 is for the first in a series of four identical ultra deepwater drillships currently under construction in South Korea for Maersk Drilling, the company said.

The basic daily rate under the contract is $548,000, but the rate could rise to $585,000-$590,000 if all bonuses are paid, Maersk Drilling head of strategy and communication Michael Harboe-Jorgensen told Reuters.

“This is the highest rate we have seen for our ultra deepwater units,” Harboe-Jorgensen said. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen)

