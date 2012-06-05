UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on June 5

(Adds press digest)

BUCHAREST, June 5 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Tuesday.

CBANK

Central bank governor Mugur Isarescu is expected to attend a financial seminar on Tuesday.

ROMANIA FX RESERVES EDGE DOWN IN MAY

The Romanian central bank’s foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.7 tonnes of gold, fell by 817 million euros on the month to 33.5 billion euros ($41.4 billion) at the end of May, central bank data showed on Friday.

ROMANIAN PPI up 6.5 pct y/y in April

Romanian industrial producer prices rose by 6.5 percent on the year in April and were up 0.7 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday.

FACTBOX-KEY POLITICAL RISKS TO WATCH IN ROMANIA

CEE MARKETS

Central European currencies mostly rose in a thin trade on Monday, with Hungary’s forint supported by a delay to a vote on a disputed central bank law which kept open the chance of the country striking a much needed aid deal.

GREEK COMPANIES SEEK BALKAN REFUGE FROM DEBT STORM

Iosif Komninakidis smokes nervously behind his desk in the sleepy Bulgarian town of Rakovski and contemplates plunging sales of his Greek company’s trendy jeans.

PETROM

Changes in taxation could impact investments of oil and gas firm Petrom, said Gerhard Roiss, the chief executive of Austrian energy group OMV, majority owner of the company. Ziarul Financiar, Page 9

