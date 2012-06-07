UPDATE 1-Romania - Factors to watch on June 7

(Adds press digest)
BUCHAREST, June 7 (Reuters) - Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Thursday.
Romania’s finance ministry tenders 700 million lei ($196 million) in 2-year treasury bonds.
A median forecast of 12 analysts polled by Reuters showed Romanian inflation at 1.9 percent year-on-year in May vs 1.8 percent in April. The monthly forecast is 0.3 percent.
Romania’s domestic consumption fell by 0.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter, from a 1.4 percent rise during October-December of last year, official data showed on Wednesday.
Net average wages in Romania rose by 3.7 percent on the year to 1,553 lei ($430) in April and by 0.6 percent from the previous month, partially boosted by Easter holiday bonuses, the National Statistics Board (INS) said on Wednesday.
* The economy ministry changed the heads of energy firms Hidroelectrica, Transgaz and Romgaz after last week it also replaced the head of power grid operator Transelectrica . Ziarul Financiar, Page 1
* Transelectrica borrowed 125 million lei for five months from the local branch of Citibank to cover some short term financing needs. Ziarul Financiar, Page 5
