FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sberbank buys Denizbank from Dexia for 2.8 bln euro
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 8, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

Sberbank buys Denizbank from Dexia for 2.8 bln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 8 (Reuters) - Russia’s top lender Sberbank will buy Franco-Belgian group Dexia’s Turkish unit DenizBank for 2.8 billion euro, or 6.47 billion Turkish lira, Denizbank said on Friday.

The sale process is due to finish in the fourth quarter and the final sale amount will be based on prevailing exchange rates, it said in a filing with the stock exchange.

The final price is expected to reach 7.09 billion lira, or 3.09 billion euro, it said.

Reporting By Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.