Poland - Factors to Watch on June 8
June 8, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

EURO 2012

The Euro 2012 soccer championship launches on Friday, with co-hosts Poland taking on Greece in the opening match in Warsaw at 1600 GMT.

AZOTY TARNOW

Next week, Poland’s largest chemical company Azoty Tarnow - a target of a takeover bid by Russia’s Acron - will present its new strategy, parkiet daily quoted Tarnow CEO Jerzy Marciniak as saying.

CYFRA+

U.S. giant Google is in talks with Poland’s No.2 pay-TV platform Cyfra+ on including French Vivendi’s Polish unit’s thematic channels on YouTube, daily Gazeta Wyborcza reported without naming its sources.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

