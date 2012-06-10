FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cathay says cargo still weak, reflecting economy
#Market News
June 10, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

Cathay says cargo still weak, reflecting economy

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, June 10 (Reuters) - The head of Cathay Pacific, one of the world’s largest cargo airlines, said freight activity remained weak, signalling little change so far in the economic climate.

“Nothing has changed against trend,” chief executive John Slosar told Reuters, asked whether conditions had deteriorated in the light of the latest twists in Europe’s debt crisis.

“The trend has been weak for more than a year and hasn’t accelerated or got worse recently. Cargo is a huge barometer for the world economy and world trade, and we can reasonably expect that if the world economy is weak, cargo is going to follow,” he said on the sidelines of an IATA airlines meeting in Beijing.

“When we start to see cargo pick up, it will start to tell us the world is finding a way forward out of its economic problems.”

Airlines body IATA says freight traffic fell 4.2 percent in April compared with levels recorded during a particularly weak period following the Japanese earthquake last year.

Cathay Pacific’s operates out of Hong Kong, the world’s largest air cargo hub.

