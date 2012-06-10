FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some Norway oil workers on strike, production unaffected
#Market News
June 10, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Some Norway oil workers on strike, production unaffected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 10 (Reuters) - Oil workers at the Norwegian unit of Baker Hughes went on strike on Saturday, affecting the drilling and maintenance of oil and gas wells but not production, the Norwegian Oil Industry Association (OLF) said.

Twelve rigs on Norway’s continental shelf were affected, and drilling operations would gradually be shut down in line with safety regulations, the OLF said.

“Production is not affected,” OLF lawyer Haavard Hauan told Reuters.

Statoil is operator on seven of the affected fields, while Marathon, Centrica, Suncor , Shell and Exxon manage the rest.

The SAFE labour union had made pay and pension demands on behalf of the 114 members that went on strike, but which the OLF said were excessive.

