Poland - Factors to Watch on June 11
June 11, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

Poland - Factors to Watch on June 11

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland’s financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):

FITCH

Fitch Ratings will review Poland’s rating in February, with the situation in Greece and Spain influencing the possible decision, Piotr Kowalski, head of Fitch Polska, tells Obserwatorfinansowy.pl.

PBG

Boiler maker Rafako should stay in the PBG group because its cash-strapped parent will focus on the energy sector and reduce its exposure to low margin road contracts, Rafako head Mariusz Rozacki was quoted as saying by daily Puls Biznesu.

EBRD

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will look in to private equity projects in Poland and is in talks with the country’s top insurer PZU, the head of the lenders Polish arm tells Puls Biznesu.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
