Indonesian rupiah rush, but dollars the goal

HONG KONG, June 12 (IFR) - Indonesian exporters in need of dollars are raising rupiah locally and swapping into dollars for huge savings in yet another example of how important the local markets have become for Asian issuers.

The latest instance is miner Atlas Resources, which is marketing a Rp1.2tn (US$127.7m) multi-tranche bond.

The talk in the market has it that Atlas actually needs dollars, not rupiah. However, with the high-yield market shut, Atlas would be hard pressed getting money from the global market. And even if it could get it, the price would be far above what it set to get locally.

Atlas Resources is marketing a three-year bond in a range of 8.25%-9.5%, a five-year at 9.25%-10.5% and a seven-year at 9.75%-10.75%.

Taking the five-year tranche as an example, if the company manages to price its deal at the tight end of price talk, the 9.25% can be swapped into a dollar equivalent of a fixed rate with a 5% handle. Meanwhile, the US$300m 2017 bonds of Carmen Copper, an Atlas subsidiary, currently trade around 8.8%.

Adding a new issue premium - which in the high-yield market can only be guessed at but would be at least 50bp - and adjusting for the structural subordination of buying bonds of the parent (Atlas Resources) instead of the operational company (Carmen Copper), it is fair to say that a new Atlas Resources five-year US dollar bond would not go for less than 9.5%, and in fact would probably go for a lot more.

That is if Atlas were even able to get the money in the dollar market at all. The company does not have a global rating, but considering its A+ local score it would probably be rated B+ internationally. There has been only one deal for a company in the single-B category in Asia since April, by Vietnamese lender VietinBank, which sold a US$250m piece on May 11 at 8.25%. Hence, it could be argued that Atlas may have a hard time raising its money in the global market.

By staying home Atlas is not only saving some 400bp-plus, it is also tapping a steadier and less demanding investor base. One banker in Hong Kong explained that the Indonesian local corporate bond market is hinged mostly on retail investors in search of better yields than what onshore sovereign bonds offer.

For instance, the five-year onshore Indonesian treasury was quoted around 5.49%. So, it seems, by buying Atlas onshore bonds, investors are getting roughly as much pick-up over the sovereign as the company is saving in yield versus the global market.

Atlas is not the only one taking advantage of the imbalance between the local and the global market. Last week, Indonesian oil and gas exploration company Medco Energi raised Rp1.5tn through five-year bonds at 8.75%. Bankers said the deal was swapped into dollars, and translated to a cost of less than 5%.

“This is a very good option for Indonesian borrowers who cannot tap the offshore market,” said a Jakarta-based banker who was not on the deal. “Given that they have paid nearly 9% for the IDR deal, the swapping would cost them below 5% definitely,” he said, adding that the company’s good reputation among local investors helped the relatively tight pricing of such a structure. DBS, Indo Premier Securities, Mandiri Sekuritas and Standard Chartered were the leads on both deals.

Given the obvious arbitrage, bankers expect many more such transactions to surface. However, one person close to the two transactions was skeptical about how much more can be done. “This market cannot be infinitely deep,” he said. (Reporting By Neha D‘Silva)