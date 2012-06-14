FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Centrotherm says cut off by credit insurers
June 14, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Centrotherm says cut off by credit insurers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 14 (Reuters) - Centrotherm said credit insurance companies would no longer insure deliveries of merchandise to the German solar equipment maker due to the poor market environment and resulting strained financing situation.

“Until further notice, open credit and guarantee lines can no longer be utilised given current financing discussions with banks,” the company said late on Wednesday.

It said it has mandated a consultancy to prepare a plan for a reorganisation that will for the basis for further talks with banks to secure the group’s financing.

Centrotherm said it sees a negative impact on liquidity in the low tens of millions of euros. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by David Holmes)

